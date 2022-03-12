May 31, 1949—March 4, 2022

BRADENTON, FL — Juanita Mosher, 72, passed away on March 4, 2022 at the Bradenton, FL hospital due to complications from a surgical procedure three days earlier.

Nita grew up in Argyle, NY, graduating from Argyle High School with the Class of 1967. She went on to earn her LPN certification via the nursing program at Mary McClellan hospital, Cambridge, NY.

In 1974, Nita and Norman John Mosher of Hudson Falls, NY were married. They took up residence on Copeland Pond where Nita became active in the Auxiliary to the West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company and in the Home Bureau.

In 1989, Nita and John moved to Bradenton, FL, where she worked as a home health nurse.

Upon their retirement, Nita and John used their Motor Home RV to spend winters in Florida, summers in New York, and the rest of the year somewhere in-between.

Nita’s favorite activities were crocheting and riding on the motorcycle with John. She had a superb sense of direction and assumed the role of navigator on their many road trips.

Nita was predeceased by her father, Nelson Lee and her mother, Dorothy Swinton. She is survived by her husband, John; siblings: Patti, Roger and Mary; and in-laws: Norma (Mosher) and Ron Shaffer of Hudson Falls and Helen (Mosher) McGinnis of East Liverpool, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place in the spring.