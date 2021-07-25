LAKE GEORGE — Juanita (Jernigan) Laurant of Lake George died July 20, 2021 at the age of 97.

She is survived by her son, Robert Darrell Laurant, and daughter-in-law, Gail B. Laurant; two grandchildren: Cindee Layne of Lynchburg, VA and Aaron Jeremy Laurant of Fort Collins, CO; and five great-grandchildren. Her husband, Francis, died in 2001.

A native of North Carolina, she attended Montreat College before leaving to become a civilian secretary for the U.S. Army in Norfolk, VA. She was one of the first librarians at the Fairmount Community Library in Camillus, NY, and later served as an assistant and secretary to Hal Bradley, the Dean of Adirondack Community College.

Her ashes will be interred alongside those of her late husband at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

No formal services are planned and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.