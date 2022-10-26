Juanita Dale Collins

May 22, 1925—Oct. 24, 2022

FORT ANN — Juanita D. Collins, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at the Home of the Good Shepard in Wilton, NY. Born in Oneonta, NY, she was the daughter of Floyd R. Cole and Mary Estella (Berner) Cole.

She was a graduate of SUNY Oneonta and taught kindergarten at Fort Ann Central School for 35 years. She married Leon Collins on Dec. 27, 1947.

She was an active member of the United Protestant Church of Fort Ann, Fort Ann Retired Teachers, Queen Ann Senior Citizens and the Aqua Royals Red Hats.

After retiring, she joined the Glens Falls YMCA and spent over 20 years enjoying water workouts with many new friends.

She was also an active member of the Kingsbury Democratic Committee, the Washington County Democratic Committee and was a N.Y.S. Committee Woman. She was also a volunteer driver for the Washington County Office of the Aging and a volunteer for Friends of Hospice.

Even with all her activities, she always felt that family came first!! She was known for saying “Put your big girl panties on and deal with it!”

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Leon, her sister, Jayne, and her brothers: Richard, Robert and Kenneth. Survivors include her son, Jeffrey and his wife, Barbara; grandchildren: Jill and Todd Collins; and great-grandchildren: Reece and Grayce Hendershot and Mia and Liam Collins; also her dear friend, Sally Walker.

Special thanks to the staff of the Home of the Good Shepard – Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of your choice or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. A private service and burial is under the direction of the Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.