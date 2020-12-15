Sept. 21, 1930—Dec. 12, 2020

CORINTH – Juanita A. Nolan, 90, formerly of Corinth passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at her son’s home in Raymond, NH, where he and his wife took loving care of her through a long illness.

Born on Sept. 21, 1930 in Gouverneur, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Pauline (Canfield) Guanciale.

Juanita grew up in Star Lake, NY where she met and married Donald Nolan on June 24, 1950. The couple then moved to Corinth, where they raised their family. She enjoyed and put her all into caring for them. Don passed away Nov. 4, 2011 following 61 years of marriage.

Juanita loved spending hours poring over recipe books with her daughters and granddaughters. Whatever she put her hand to, it was done meticulously. She was a fervent prayer warrior and lived her faith in God by her generosity to others. She loved much. She will be missed.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by two granddaughters, Estelle Nolan and Danielle (Lawler) McCarty and one son-in-law, Dan Lawler.