Joycee L. Galcik

July 18, 1945—March 11, 2021
SCHUYLERVILLE — Joyce L. Galcik, 76, a resident of Burgoyne Road, passed away at her home on Friday, March 11, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Born July 18, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marion (Allen) Tracy.
Joyce was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in 1963. She married Paul Galcik on October 9, 1965. She worked at several local restaurants and completed her career as Hospitality Manager at the Canterbury Restaurant in Saratoga Springs.
She loved her many cruises and the occasional trips to the racino. She was an accomplished fisherman and deer hunter, and enjoyed spending summers with family on Glen Lake.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Thomas Tracy.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Paul Galcik of Schuylerville; her children: Deborah (Duane) Taylor of South Glens Falls, Michael (Karen) Galcik of Schuylerville and Bridgette (Michael) Schwerd of Schuylerville; four grandchildren: Mackenzie and Zachary Galcik and Brooke and William Schwerd; two sisters: Patricia Chase and Carol Root; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.