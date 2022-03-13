Joycee L. Galcik

July 18, 1945—March 11, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE — Joyce L. Galcik, 76, a resident of Burgoyne Road, passed away at her home on Friday, March 11, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born July 18, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marion (Allen) Tracy.

Joyce was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in 1963. She married Paul Galcik on October 9, 1965. She worked at several local restaurants and completed her career as Hospitality Manager at the Canterbury Restaurant in Saratoga Springs.

She loved her many cruises and the occasional trips to the racino. She was an accomplished fisherman and deer hunter, and enjoyed spending summers with family on Glen Lake.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Thomas Tracy.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Paul Galcik of Schuylerville; her children: Deborah (Duane) Taylor of South Glens Falls, Michael (Karen) Galcik of Schuylerville and Bridgette (Michael) Schwerd of Schuylerville; four grandchildren: Mackenzie and Zachary Galcik and Brooke and William Schwerd; two sisters: Patricia Chase and Carol Root; and several nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.