Sept. 8, 1934—Dec. 4, 2021

SCHROON LAKE — Joyce Rosina Andersen, 87, a lifelong resident of Schroon Lake, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2021, at Elderwood at Ticonderoga Nursing Home.

Joyce was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Blue Ridge, NY the daughter of the late Leon and Doris Johndrow.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Magnus Andersen who was one of the founding owners of Frontier Town in North Hudson, NY.

Joyce enjoyed sewing, cooking, square dancing, skiing, skating, and sitting on the porch at her lakefront home in Schroon Lake. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved taking her grandchildren on trips when they visited her.

Joyce is survived by her brothers: Richard and James Johndrow, son Philip, daughter Priscilla, grandson Joshua, granddaughter Jessica, great-granddaughter Haley, great-grandson Cole, niece Vickie Hoffay and nephews Rick and Peter Johndrow.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Edward L Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY, interment will follow at the North Hudson Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call on the family from 11:30 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

The family suggest that memorials take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice. To offer an online condolence please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.