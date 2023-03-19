June 8, 1926—March 8, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — Joyce (Roider) McCormac, 96, of Lake George, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023, after a full and active life.

Born on June 8, 1926 in Lake Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Frederick I. and Ortha (Stowell) Roider.

Joyce graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School with Honors in 1944. After graduation, she worked for the Luzerne Post Office then for First National Bank in Lake George.

She married Steve McCormac on May 5, 1950 and they made their lifelong home in Lake George, where they raised their family.

Together they managed Ship Ahoy Boat Rentals (now Boardwalk Restaurant) in the late 1950s and early 1960s in Lake George. She worked in the Assessment Office in Warren County and retired in 1998 as Deputy Director of Warren County Real Property and Tax Services after 29 years of service.

Joyce was a 70-year active member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry and Altar Guild. She is a former member of the LG Seniors, Hadley-Luzerne Seniors, the Hadley-Luzerne Historical Society, Amherst Rebekah Lodge, Mohican Rebekah Lodge, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a season ticket holder and member of the Booster Club for the Adirondack Red Wings. Joyce was also an avid reader and a longtime patron of Caldwell-Lake George Library.

She enjoyed traveling and visits to Maine, the National Parks out west, Florida, Williamsburg VA, Gloucester, Las Vegas, and a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Switzerland.

She also enjoyed local and Dorset Theater, crossword puzzles, board games, bingo, walking, knitting, decorating her home for every holiday, apple-picking and raspberry picking in the fall, ice skating on the lake, swimming and picnics on the old Stowell family farm/campground in Severance and snowmobiling but most of all she loved any time spent with family and friends.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, she is predeceased by her sister, Margaret Reinhart, her nieces: Christine Reinhart Spencer and Kimberly Reinhart Rockefeller and nephew, Paul Reinhart and many lifelong friends.

She is survived by her son, Stephen B. “Burt” McCormac III of Bolton Landing; her daughter, Stefanie McCormac Smith of Lake George; her grandchildren: Danielle Smith Nason (Robert) and Jason M. Smith; and her adored great-granddaughters: Kora Smith, Brooke Nason and Katherine “Kate” Nason. She is also survived by her nephew, Eric (Diane) Reinhart of NV; and an extended family of cousins including her very special cousin and travel buddy, Elizabeth Ogden of Corinth.

Family and friends may call from 1–2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. James Episcopal Church, 172 Ottawa St., Lake George. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at the church.

Burial will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

The family would like to thank the staff for all of the loving care and fun she received at Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton.

Donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, National MS Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620 or Lake George Fire Department, 179 Ottawa St., Lake George, Attn: Widow Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.

“You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace.” Isaiah 55.12