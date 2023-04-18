Aug. 22, 1927—April 16, 2023

TICONDEROGA – Joyce R. Barry, 95, a longtime resident of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Born on August 22, 1927 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Austin and Dora (White) Rowland.

Joyce graduated from Corinth High School in 1945 and from Albany Business College in 1946.

She married William Barry on May 10, 1953 and the couple resided in Ticonderoga for many years. He passed away in 1998, following 45 years of marriage.

Joyce was a longtime, active member of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, serving as a Church Lay Speaker and Financial Secretary. She also served as the Director and Treasurer of the church Food Pantry. She served four years as Treasurer for the Troy Conference of the United Methodist Women.

She also served on the Ticonderoga Zoning Board for over 40 years and was a member of the Ticonderoga Ambulance Squad as an EMT. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 70 years, serving as Matron for Gansevoort #307 Lodge. She also served as a Hospice Volunteer.

Joyce was an avid weaver and demonstrator of the craft at the Penfield Foundation for many years. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. She was an accomplished League bowler in Ticonderoga and in New York State competitions.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Shelly Ann Barry and by her five siblings: Lola Clingen, Audre Nicol, Clauson Rowland, Marlyn Rowland and Wilfred Rowland.

Survivors include six children: Jeffrey Barry (Janis) of AK, Kathy Davis (Kevin) of Las Vegas, NV, Lynn Stiles (Bruce) of Port Orange, FL, Jill LaPine (Kevin) of Willsboro, Jane Reeves (Mike) of New Haven, VT, and Joel Barry of Westmorland, TN; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Maplewood Cemetery, Rt. 9N, South Corinth.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga at a later date.

The family would like to thank the members of the First United Methodist Church and many special residents of Ticonderoga who lovingly supported her throughout her life.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.