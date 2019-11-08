Oct. 31, 1928 — Nov. 3, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joyce R. Austin, 91 of South Glens Falls passed on Nov. 3, 2019, at The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau with her family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1928 in Argyle, New York, weighing in at only 3 1/2 pounds. She was the daughter of the late Harper K. Richards and Bessie Brayman Richards.
Joyce began school at the age of 4 at the Argyle Central School and graduated in 1946. While in school, she was the captain of the cheerleading squad, a majorette, and active in many sports and chorus. While attending a high school dance Joyce caught the eye and captured the heart of William Austin, of Cambridge, when he was home on leave while serving in World War II. Their romance endured and they began their life together in 1947. They were married for 57 wonderful years residing for more than 30 years on Linden Street in South Glens Falls before relocating to Ellenton, Florida. After the passing of her husband in 2004, Joyce found friendship and companionship in the company of her dear friend the late Raymond Bruce of Louisville, Kentucky and Ellenton, Florida.
Joyce’s careers included jobs at the Imperial Wallpaper and Color Incorporation, Dr. Herbert Bartholomew’s office, and The Post-Star’s Advertising Department. She was known mostly for her sing along music groups, “The Moreau Fun Band” and “Joyce and Friends” who performed at nursing homes, hospitals, senior centers, retirement communities, and more in both New York and Florida. Joyce composed several original songs for these groups including a special birthday and anniversary song. She taught herself to play piano at age 3 and continued to share her musical gift from that moment on until her passing at age 91. Joyce was also a member of the Methodist Church in Argyle.
Joyce returned from Ellenton, Florida in June to be with her family in New York and took her very first plane ride at age 90. She moved into The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau and quickly began entertaining the staff and residents with her piano playing. Joyce’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff for their wonderful care throughout her stay as well as the Hospice Nurses from Saratoga County. The family would also like to thank Debbie Paradise who supplied friendship and care while in Florida.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was predeceased by her dear sisters, Yvonne Esser Copeland, Naida McGeoch, and Rae Baker.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Shirley Adams of Cambridge; children, Lori and her husband, Jack Howard, of Arlington, Massachusetts, Jill and her husband, Dave Burt, of Queensbury, and William Austin Jr. of Warrensburg; her granddaughters, Amanda Burt of Queensbury, Emma Howard of San Diego, California; and her great “granddogs”, Bruiser and Bella Howard; and many special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.
To view Joyce’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to The Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Joyce’s family wanted to leave you with her favorite parting words, ”Be careful!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.