Joyce Pliscofsky

Oct. 20, 1934—Oct. 20, 2022

SOUTH GLEN FALLS — Joyce Pliscofsky, passed away on her 88th birthday, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For a full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com

Rite of Committal will follow the calling hours at 4:15 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

