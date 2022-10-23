Oct. 20, 1934—Oct. 20, 2022
SOUTH GLEN FALLS — Joyce Pliscofsky, passed away on her 88th birthday, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For a full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com
Rite of Committal will follow the calling hours at 4:15 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
