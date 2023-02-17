Joyce Pearl Maynard

Jan. 20, 1927 - Feb. 9, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Joyce Pearl (Eldridge) Maynard, 96, formerly of Hudson Falls, eagerly flew into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2023.

Joyce was born Jan. 20, 1927, to Clara (Hopkins) Eldridge and Edward Howard Eldridge in Glens Falls, she was one of six children.

Joyce grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from Glens Falls High School. Growing up she loved to ice skate, read, fish, write, and paint. Her mother said that she was born with a paintbrush in her hand. She continued her love of reading, knitting, crocheting, writing and painting throughout her life, and became an accomplished artist selling several of her paintings.

In 1945, she married Roger Maynard. Roger passed away in 1986. She loved the Lord and wanted to make sure everyone knew that God loved them. She prayed for all of her family's salvation, so that they could all be together for eternity.

Joyce fulfilled two of her lifelong dreams. She was able to publish a book she had written entitled, "Rose's Angel." A second book containing articles, poems, short stories, and photographs of her paintings was being printed at the time of her passing.

Joyce loved vacationing at Marginal Way, Ogunquit, ME.

She was a nurse's aide for many years at Glens Falls Hospital and Fort Hudson Nursing Home. She was a member of Ridge Road Wesleyan Church and loved singing and listening to hymns.

Joyce was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Skellie, and her son, Michael Maynard, a daughter-in-law, Tracey Maynard and is predeceased by all of her siblings.

She is survived by her children: Stephen Maynard (Alyce) of SC, Richard Maynard (Darla) of South Glens Falls, Mark Maynard (Deborah) of Hudson Falls, Virginia Waddington (Gary) of Hudson Falls, Shirley Demers (Rick) of Fort Ann, Jeff Maynard (Paula) of Jacksonville, FL, Bill Maynard (Maria) of South Glens Falls, and Tim Maynard (Ellen) of Jacksonville, FL; a son-in-law Joe Skellie of GA; 22 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 27 great-great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service, officiated by Rev. Loren Gage, will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice of North East Florida who took such amazing care of Joyce for years. Also, consider a donation to The National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.