Aug. 20, 1946—Nov. 8, 2021
WHITEHALL — Joyce Marie (Arquette) Bebo was born in Whitehall, NY to Rose (Bottoni) Arquette and Clarence “Triz” Arquette.
Joyce grew up in Whitehall, and after graduating from high school, she attended the Colonna Beauty School in Albany, NY. She then owned and operated her own beauty salon until 1967, when she married Earl Bebo (also from Whitehall). The couple moved to Nebraska, where Earl was stationed in the Air Force. They started their family and relocated two different times, until finally settling in Rhinebeck, NY in 1977. Here Joyce raised her daughters as well as helping take care of neighborhood children.
In 1989 she made the easy transition from watching children in her home to working at Northern Dutchess Daycare for over 20 years. She loved working with the toddlers and seeing them grow.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Earl; daughters: Lynnea Bebo of Rhinebeck, and Renee (Douglas) Utzig of Oviedo, FL; two granddaughters: Sydney and Riley Utzig of Oviedo, FL; her two sisters: Betty O’Neil of Queensbury, NY, and Adele (Andy) Gomez of Cape Coral, FL; and her nephew Andrew Gomez.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made in Joyce’s name to, In Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown, NY 10598. 800-942-0149
Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887. A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. by Deacon Robert Wubbenhost of the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall.
