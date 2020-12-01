Joyce M. Leombruno

Joyce was a longtime member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Glens Falls where she actively sang in the choir. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the League of Women Voters. Joyce enjoyed painting scenes from Glens Falls and traveling to Paris to paint. She owned Thornridge Kennels and showed her German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers. Joyce was a musician, who played the recorder and she also enjoyed gardening. She owned Regency House Realty in South Glens Falls, while she was a real estate broker for many years. She retired after 30 years of service from the Village of South Glens Falls where she was the clerk and the treasurer. Joyce also received numerous Citizenship Awards for her time as clerk treasurer.