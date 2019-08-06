Jan. 6, 1938 — Aug. 1, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Joyce M. (Coveleski) Ellis, 81, of Fort Edward passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side.
Born on Jan. 6, 1938 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Omiecinski) Coveleski.
She attended St. Mary’s grade school and was a 1955 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
On Oct. 23, 1955, she married Robert Ellis.
She worked for many years at the Fashion Shop in Glens Falls, then retired from Genpak.
Joyce loved hockey and was a season ticket holder for the Adirondack Red Wings, as well as an active member of the booster club. She was a participant in the Relay For Life as a cancer survivor. Most importantly, she never missed one of her grandchildren’s accomplishments or sporting events.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Anthony F. Coveleski, Jr. and her infant brother, Joseph A. Coveleski.
Survivors include her two children, Ann Marie Williams and her husband, Dennis of Fort Edward and Robert Ellis and his wife, Pamela of Argyle; four grandchildren, Stephanie and Denny Williams and his wife, Kristi, Ashley and Dylan Ellis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all who helped in Joyce’s care over the last 3 months, especially her caregiver, Lisa who was by her side when she passed.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Steve McClean, Pastor of the Argyle Presbyterian Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward. Donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 405 E 73rd St., New York, NY 10021.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
