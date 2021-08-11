Joyce M. Baker
Nov. 18, 1931 - Aug. 9, 2021
THURMAN — Joyce M. Baker, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 with loving family by her side following a short illness.
Born November 18, 1931 in Thurman, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Flora (Reynolds) Cameron.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of the area and married Floyd C. Baker on May 14, 1949.
She retired from the Warrensburg Central School District in 1991.
Joyce was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Thurman Fire Department.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Floyd C. Baker, her son, Leon Floyd Baker, her daughter, Rebecca Alice Hitchcock, her brothers, Gordon, Leonard, Gerald, John and William and her sisters, Lillian, Marguerite and Bertrice, and three sons-in-law, Walter Sparks, Steven Smith, Sr. and Robert Hitchcock.
Survivors include her children: Leonard Baker and his wife Lisa of Athol, Steven Baker and his wife Carol of Athol, Floyd "Chuck" Baker and his wife Lynn of Kingsbury, Deborah Sue Collignon and her husband Douglas of Warrensburg; 11 grandchildren: Nina Pollic, Jason Sparks, Paige Fruda, Leonard Baker II, Steven Baker, Jr., Bradd Baker, Brandi Baker, Kevin Baker, Patti Arnold, Steven Smith, Jr. and Eric Smith; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, August 16, 2021 in Reynolds Cemetery, Thurman with the Rev. Nancy Barrow, Pastor of the Free Methodist Church of Warrensburg officiating.
Pallbearers will include her grandsons.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
