Joyce M. Baker

Nov. 18, 1931 - Aug. 9, 2021

THURMAN — Joyce M. Baker, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021 with loving family by her side following a short illness.

Born November 18, 1931 in Thurman, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Flora (Reynolds) Cameron.

Joyce was a lifelong resident of the area and married Floyd C. Baker on May 14, 1949.

She retired from the Warrensburg Central School District in 1991.

Joyce was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Thurman Fire Department.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Floyd C. Baker, her son, Leon Floyd Baker, her daughter, Rebecca Alice Hitchcock, her brothers, Gordon, Leonard, Gerald, John and William and her sisters, Lillian, Marguerite and Bertrice, and three sons-in-law, Walter Sparks, Steven Smith, Sr. and Robert Hitchcock.