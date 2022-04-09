Sept. 28, 1936—April 6, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Joyce M. Baker, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls.

Born on Sept. 28, 1936 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of George V. and Anna A. (Donnelly) Close.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy of Glens Falls in 1955.

Joyce started working for Imperial Paint after high school and subsequently worked for the Hercules Company. She retired in 1988 from Ciba-Geigy where she was the Payroll Accountant.

After Joyce retired, she volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels. She would drive many friends and family for medical appointments and shopping. She enjoyed taking many bus trips with the South Glens Falls Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Millis James Baker; her brother, Michael G. Close; sister-in-law, Barbara L. Thomson; her nieces, Paige Brower and Lynden Halliday and her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Lois Baker.

Joyce is survived by her niece, Elizabeth Close of Glens Falls; and her nephews: Michael Close of North Miami Beach, FL, Andrew Close of Quaker Hill, CT, Rustin Baker of Gansevoort and Clay Baker of Gansevoort along with several cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at St. Michael’s Church.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in her name can to sent to St. Mary’s- St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10 Church St., Glens Falls NY 12801 or The Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A special thank you goes to the staff at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls for all the care and compassion given to Joyce and her family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.