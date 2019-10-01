Jan. 2, 1943 — Sept. 27, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Joyce Logan of Laurel Lane, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, Sept. 27, 2019 at the age of 76 at Saratoga Hospital.
Born on Jan. 2, 1943 in Englewood, New Jersey, Joyce VanJahnke was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lydia (Schild) VanJahnke.
Joyce grew up in Dumont, New Jersey, graduated from Monmouth Medical School of Nursing and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Joseph’s College on Long Island. As a registered nurse, Joyce worked in private practice for a time and taught Medical Assisting classes for Nassau County BOCES before working at Glen Cove Hospital for the majority of her career.
Joyce married Edward R. Logan on May 21, 1964 in Lake Owasa, New Jersey. Ed and Joyce shared 52 happy years of marriage and raised their family in Bayville, New York, surrounded by many dear friends. Ed passed away on May 10, 2016.
Joyce enjoyed gardening, traveling (especially to Paris), sailing, and was an avid reader, but one of her favorite things to do was to bring people together. Joyce was an expert entertainer who never missed an opportunity to host holidays, birthdays, or anything else that called for celebration. Joyce welcomed loved ones, especially her beloved grandchildren, into her home whenever possible. Staying in touch with her friends and family was incredibly important to Joyce. To do this, Joyce used whatever method necessary whether it be phone calls, written letters, care packages, or even Words with Friends! Joyce particularly enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and performances, and was actively involved in each of their lives.
As an active and devoted member of the communities in which she lived, Joyce belonged to numerous clubs and organizations throughout her life. In her early years as a mother and wife, Joyce led a 4H Club teaching many important life skills, good character and self-reliance to young girls. More recently, Joyce belonged to the Lake George Garden Club and a gourmet dinner club in Queensbury. Joyce was also an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Glens Falls.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Jennie (Joseph) Logan-Paulich, of Centerport, New York; Hillarie (Richard) Logan-Dechene of Long Lake, New York; Laurel (Kyle) Logan-King of Ballston Spa, New York; six grandchildren, Prudence Dechene, Madeline Paulich, Lillian Dechene, Alexander Paulich, Theodore King and Matthew King; a brother, Jeff (Linda) VanJahnke of Sandersville, Georgia; niece, Jody (Ben) Karas; great nephews, Benjamin and Mitchel; and nephew Jason.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls.
Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Long Lake Cemetery, Long Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Joyce Logan, please visit Tribute Store.
