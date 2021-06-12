Jan. 16, 1950—June 10, 2021

DAY — Joyce L. Stiles, 71, of Hollow Road, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Jan. 16, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Irene Kathan.

Joyce graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She married David Stiles on July 31, 1993 in Lake Luzerne and the couple have resided on Hollow Road for many years.

Joyce was employed at Cudney’s Dry Cleaners in Saratoga Springs for a few years and then worked at the Stewart’s Shop in Corinth for several years.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafts, and especially loved her time with her family and adored her grandkids.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Timothy Allen and one brother, Bruce Kathan.