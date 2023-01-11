March 3, 1947—Jan. 7, 2023

WEST FORT ANN — Joyce L. Monahan, 75, of West Fort Ann, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Born in Glens Falls on March 3, 1947, Joyce was the daughter of the late Roy and Rita Porteous.

Joyce was a graduate of Fort Ann Central School and attended a semester at Adirondack Community College.

In 1966, Joyce and Dennis Monahan eloped. After they married, Joyce moved to Las Vegas where she worked and lived for over 20 years.

Upon returning home, Joyce held various jobs throughout the area, including Stewart’s in Hudson Falls, then Price Chopper and Market 32 as a cashier. She was a member of the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church and a previous member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 574 of Hudson Falls.

Joyce enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, crocheting blankets, especially baby blankets for family. Joyce was also an avid reader of mystery and romance novels. Everyone Joyce encountered throughout her life will remember her as being welcoming, easygoing and a friend to everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her sister, Edna Sexton and her grandson, Cody Dashnaw.

Survivors include her son, Michael Monahan and his significant other, Elaina Blackmer; her grandchildren: Katelyn Monahan and Samantha Wood; her great-grandchildren: Michael, Karlee, and Remi Wood; her sisters: Judith Johnson (Carl), Helen “Honey” Edwards (John), Genia Dragon (John); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

A spring burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church, PO Box 105, Fort Ann, NY 12827-0105.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.