BALLSTON SPA — Joyce K. Cook, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to the Ballston Spa United Methodist Church, 101 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or American Legion Post 234, 23 Pleasant Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
