SILVER BAY — Joyce K. Carney, 97, formerly of Sabbath Day Point, Silver Bay, NY, and most recently of Clifton Park, NY, died peacefully on July 1, 2023.

Joyce was the daughter of the late Mary and Charles Peria. She attended Ticonderoga High School and Mildred Elley Secretarial School.

Joyce married Bruce Carney at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ticonderoga, NY. They had two daughters, Sharon and Suzanne.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband Bruce; her sisters: Bethany Granwehr, Jane Fitzgerald, Mary Beadnell, Rosamund Bevilacqua, and Anna Peria; and her brothers: John Peria, Kingsley Peria, Allen Peria and Tom Peria.

Surviving are her two daughters: Sharon Doerr Ratzel of Clifton Park, NY and Suzanne Peiffer of Mashpee, MA; four grandchildren: Kye Doerr (Kara) of Seattle, WA, Jonathan Doerr of Bremerton, WA, Lauren Selame (Jonathan) of Mashpee, MA and David Peiffer of Mashpee, MA; and seven great-grandchildren: Teagan, Jack, Elinor, Theodore, Noah, Kayden and Isabella; and her sister-in-law, Betty Peria (Tom) of Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church of Hague, NY. The Rev. John O’Kane, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal will be privately held at the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.