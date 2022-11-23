July 19, 1942—Nov. 20, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Joyce J. (Jordan) Dorvee, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family and caregivers.

Born July 19, 1942 in Mineville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Flora (Straight) Jordan.

Joyce married Robert Dorvee and together they lived in Fort Edward until his passing in 2014.

Joyce was employed by Sherwood, and later Tyco Medical for 43 years. She would do anything for anyone in need, and loved all the dogs that she cared for. She wrote poetry and even had a poem published. Most of all, she will be remembered as a very kind woman who was a friend to everyone she met.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Joyce is predeceased by brothers; Ernest, George, Donald, David, Bruce and Gene Jordan.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters: Lorraine Etu and Nancy LaValley; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. At Joyce’s request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Joyce’s caregivers, including Jene, Janice, Carrie, and Rayeanne. They appreciate you more than you know, and could not have done it without you.

