July 4, 1933 — July 21, 2020

FORT ANN — Joyce H. Barker, 87, of Fort Ann, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born July 4, 1933, in Kingsbury the daughter of the late Norman and Esther Evens.

Joyce worked at the Fort Ann Central School for more than 30 years before retiring.

She married Walter Barker, on March 10, 1955; they enjoyed 57 years together before he passed in February of 2012.

She enjoyed spending time with her family playing cards as often as she could. Joyce enjoyed hanging out on the porch with her cats watching her programs every night and never missing an episode of "The Days of Our Lives".

She could be seen attending any of the sporting events in which her grandchildren were involved.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter Barker; her brothers-in-law, Calvin Jr and Jimmy Barker and Al Goman; her sisters-in-law, Ella Hogan and her husband Al Hogan, Rose Sexton, and Violet Winslow; her half-brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Betty Mone, and her great-grandson, Aidan Morehouse.