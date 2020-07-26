July 4, 1933 — July 21, 2020
FORT ANN — Joyce H. Barker, 87, of Fort Ann, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born July 4, 1933, in Kingsbury the daughter of the late Norman and Esther Evens.
Joyce worked at the Fort Ann Central School for more than 30 years before retiring.
She married Walter Barker, on March 10, 1955; they enjoyed 57 years together before he passed in February of 2012.
She enjoyed spending time with her family playing cards as often as she could. Joyce enjoyed hanging out on the porch with her cats watching her programs every night and never missing an episode of "The Days of Our Lives".
She could be seen attending any of the sporting events in which her grandchildren were involved.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter Barker; her brothers-in-law, Calvin Jr and Jimmy Barker and Al Goman; her sisters-in-law, Ella Hogan and her husband Al Hogan, Rose Sexton, and Violet Winslow; her half-brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Betty Mone, and her great-grandson, Aidan Morehouse.
Survivors include her sister, Estella Corlew; her aunt, Verna Bachelder; her sons, Phil Barker and his wife, Debbie, and Wayne Barker and his wife, Mary, and her daughter, Janie Stoddard, and her significant other Ernest LaRose Sr. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Bryan (Courtney), James, Brandi (Miles), Sonya (Reynold), Amanda, Jeffrey, Shane (Joann), Tiffany and Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Devin, Amelia, Willow, Maverick, Kayleona, Jaslyn, Autumn and Adalynn. Surviving extended family includes her brother-in-law, Chuck Sexton; her sister-in-law, Eva Goman, and nieces and nephews, Richard, Tracey, Andrew, Kayla, and Cody Holmes, and Tammy, Russell, Jessica and her son, Graham, Eric, Emily, and Joshua Thomas, along with many foster children.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Due to current restrictions, masks are required and is limited to 40 people in the building at one time.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Brown Cemetery, Tripoli Road, Fort Ann.
The family would like to thank Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs and the nurses of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, and High Peaks Hospice.
Those who wish may make a donation in her name to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and to High Peaks Hospice. A reception will be held at Joyce's home following the burial on Thursday. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
