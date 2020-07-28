Joyce Frye Bolster

As Robert and Joyce’s children grew and started families of their own, they began wintering at their Florida home while maintaining their residence here in Glens Falls for only the warmer months, with Joyce spending her summer evenings volunteering as an usher at Saratoga Performing Arts Center as one of the many ways she stayed occupied in her retirement. They especially enjoyed welcoming their many grandchildren and extended family to Florida, and Joyce even continued the annual pilgrimage on her own until 2014, when she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law who could provide the medical assistance and attention she needed. From then until now though, she never stopped welcoming visitors and even stayed connected with all of her friends through modern technology — which sometimes frustrated her but which she always embraced. While technology may have allowed her to keep in touch with everyone though, the strongest bond most people had and will remember with Joyce was through her knitting. A lifelong knitter, just about everyone in her life, at one point or another, received anything from mittens to a sweater — or one of her prized afghans.