Jan. 8, 1931 — July 23, 2020
GLENS FALLS — On the morning of July 23, 2020, Joyce Frye Bolster was reunited with her late husband, Robert Bolster, in heaven. Surrounded by her loving family, she decided that 11 years was too long to be apart and is now by his side once again.
Born on Jan. 8, 1931 in Warrensburg, to parents Althea (Bolton) and Harry B. Frye, Joyce was to become the oldest of four children that would enjoy their upbringing on Horicon Avenue in the town where they were born. A graduate of the Warrensburg High School, Class of 1949, before graduating from Albany Business College, Joyce had a charisma about her that left a lasting impression on everybody in the room. It was with that charisma that the then-telephone operator became the apple of Robert’s eye, with the two of them marrying on May 18, 1958 at the Warrensburg Methodist Church and celebrating 51 years of matrimonial bliss before his passing in 2009.
Along the way, Joyce became doting mother to her three most cherished gifts, her daughter Patricia, her son Robert, and her youngest daughter Jan. Throughout their early childhoods, Joyce’s greatest passion was stepping up to fill any role her children needed, from homeroom mother to Cub Scout den leader. Later on, Joyce also managed to be a working mother, becoming the first head of the box office at the newly-built Glens Falls Civic Center and handling the finances for several area car dealerships. In her spare time, or at frequent family gatherings, she was a masterful baker and always knew how to fill the dining room table with food for her ever-growing family. All of her pursuits, of course, were guided by her strong Christian beliefs as a longtime member of Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls. In the church, she volunteered in many capacities, including as president of the United Methodist Women, singing in the choir, serving on several committees, and it was with that faith that she sought to be a light in the world and help everyone around her along that same Christian path.
As Robert and Joyce’s children grew and started families of their own, they began wintering at their Florida home while maintaining their residence here in Glens Falls for only the warmer months, with Joyce spending her summer evenings volunteering as an usher at Saratoga Performing Arts Center as one of the many ways she stayed occupied in her retirement. They especially enjoyed welcoming their many grandchildren and extended family to Florida, and Joyce even continued the annual pilgrimage on her own until 2014, when she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law who could provide the medical assistance and attention she needed. From then until now though, she never stopped welcoming visitors and even stayed connected with all of her friends through modern technology — which sometimes frustrated her but which she always embraced. While technology may have allowed her to keep in touch with everyone though, the strongest bond most people had and will remember with Joyce was through her knitting. A lifelong knitter, just about everyone in her life, at one point or another, received anything from mittens to a sweater — or one of her prized afghans.
Joyce was predeceased by her brother, Billy Frye, her parents Althea and Harry Frye, sister Sarah (Sally) Frye, and her loving husband Robert.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia (Ronald) Webster of Glens Falls; her son, Robert (Trina) Bolster of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; her daughter, Jan (Daniel) Reynolds of Glens Falls; her sister Ann Frye of Annapolis, Maryland; her grandchildren Timothy (Tracy) Webster, Andrew (Sara) Webster, Matthew Webster, Aryn Bolster, Hayley Cole, Christopher Reynolds and great-grandchildren Madison, Morgan, Mia, Liam, Callan and Niall Webster, as well as many other cousins, nephews and nieces.
Thanks are given to Mark Bailey, Kerrian, Holly, Yolanda and Debbie with their organization High Peaks Hospice for their loving care and support given to Joyce in her final weeks. Additionally, special thanks for Dr. Thomas Coppens for his exceptional care through the years and Emily Rapasadi for making every visit to the doctor more pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be given in memory of Joyce to High Peaks Hospice at 454 Glen St. Glens Falls, NY 12801. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church United Methodist and internment at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery at the discretion of the family when circumstances allow.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
