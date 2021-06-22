Jan. 8, 1940—June 20, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE — Joyce F. Shaver of Hessian Drive, passed away at home following a brief illness on June 20, 2021, with her family by her side. Born on January 8, 1940, in Little Falls, NY, she was an identical twin daughter of the late John M. and Eleanor L. (Brockett) Fogarty.

She graduated from Little Falls City Schools in 1958 and SUNY Cortland in 1962 with a BS in Physical Education. She taught health and physical education at Swartz Creek Community Schools in Swartz Creek, MI, and coached fall, winter, and spring sports plus cheerleading. Her graduate work was completed at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Joyce met her future husband, Paul N. Shaver, of Sherrill, NY, while they were students at Cortland State. Joyce and Paul were married on June 29, 1963, in Little Falls and were happily married for 52 years before his untimely passing on October 2, 2015. After settling in Schuylerville in 1966, Joyce and Paul raised their family and Joyce became a substitute teacher in Schuylerville, Greenwich, and Stillwater schools, retiring in 1996. She also coached girl’s track and field as well as cheerleading at Schuylerville High School.