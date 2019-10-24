SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joyce F. Hackett, 90, passed away at the Pines peacefully on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Joyce was the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Frederick and a lifelong resident of South Glens Falls.
Joyce worked many dedicated years at the WT Grants in Glens Falls, until they closed. She then helped open the first M. Wards in Saratoga and worked there until her retirement.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Charles Frederick Jr.; and her special friend, Leo Kelleher.
Joyce leaves behind her daughter, Debby Canell and the late Ken Canell of North Carolina; a sister, Judy F. McGreevy of South Glens Falls; and a special nephew, Kipp Frederick of South Glens Falls; two grandsons, Todd Huber (Kelly) of Lake George and Jason Huber (Marielle) of Virginia; and five great-grandchildren.
At Joyce’s request, there will be no calling hours or service.
Burial will be private at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
A heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and aides at the Pines, who took care of Joyce on the third floor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Funeral Home, South Glens Falls.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
