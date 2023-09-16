Jan. 18, 1932—Sept. 9, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Mrs. Joyce Elaine Frulla passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, FL, on September 9, 2023. She was with her family as she had been throughout her life.

Her husband of 55 years, Robert J. Frulla passed away in November 2010. Joyce was born in Glens Falls, NY on January 18, 1932, to Carrie and Clifford Stone where she lived in Warrensburg, NY with her brother Doug Stone.

Joyce graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1950, and the State University College of Education in Oneonta, NY, in 1954 with a degree in Education. She met Robert “Bob” Frulla in high school and continued to date him until they were married on June 26, 1955 in Warrensburg.

She and Bob shortly thereafter moved to Virginia where Joyce continued her teaching career and lifeguarded during the summer. Joyce taught school and was a school Librarian for over 30 years in the Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.

Joyce was always in attendance at her grandchildren’s sporting events and she loved to tailgate at Virginia Tech and Washington Redskin Football games where she could make her famous trail mix. She enjoyed taking her children skiing in the winter and she was an avid golfer and joined several women’s nine-hole club groups. She was always reading a book and enjoyed playing bridge or cards with friends and family. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children: Susan Marie LaForce, Nancy (Steve) Gilmore and Robert J. (Jane Anne) Frulla, Jr.; and seven grandchildren: Andrew (Jodi) LaForce, Michelle LaForce, Robert J. (Casey) Frulla III, Beau (Molly) Frulla, Caroline Frulla, Mitchell (Madisen) Gilmore and Trent Gilmore; and, two great-grandchildren: Anna LaForce and Robert J. Frulla IV. She lived a great life and was an incredible mom, wife, grandmother and friend to many. She will be missed.

A Family Funeral will be held in Warrensburg on October 25, 2023.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in honor of Joyce to The Richards Library, 36 Elm Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885.