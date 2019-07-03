Joyce E. Mattison

FORT ANN — Joyce E. (Gifford) Mattison, 81, of Mattison Road, Fort Ann, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born June 21, 1938 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Elmer and Madelyn (Smith) Gifford.
Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Earl Mattison; her father, Elmer Gifford; mother, Madelyn Gifford; father-in-law, Harland Mattison; mother-in-law, Iona Mattison; two sons; an infant son, Jeffery and son, Thomas; a daughter, Lori Adams; son-in-law, Ray Adams; grandson-in-law, William Jeffords; two brothers, James Gifford and Sonny Gifford; two sisters, Patricia Bruce and Jean Brodie.
In March of 1956, she married the love of her life, Earl Mattison. Together they raised three beautiful children. She enjoyed traveling to Disney with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends.
Joyce’s deepest love was her family. She loved spending time with them laughing, talking and enjoying every moment. She truly enjoyed her grandbabies, they could put a smile on her face that would light up a room. To know Joyce was an honor and comfort. She had a huge compassion for everyone and could lift others spirits with her smile and love. She was a humble and kind woman. She enjoyed a good laugh. Joyce was a loving and dedicated member of the West Fort Ann Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed her birds, flowers, crafting, especially painting, camping, traveling, playing board games, as well as singing in the church choir and volunteering at the Washington County Fair. Joyce was an avid member of the Kingsbury Barnstormers. She lived in the moment and took pleasure in the love shared between family and friends.
Joyce was a hard working woman. She was a Sears employee for many years, working her way through the ranks to management. Joyce traveled to other states to open stores and assist with set-up. After retiring from Sears, Joyce opened her own craft shop called, Apple Core Crafts and loved spending quality time with her family. She traveled across the country and enjoyed several cruises.
Joyce is survived by her loving son, Ronny (Karen) Mattison of Fort Ann; a daughter-in-law, Bergelia (Rich) Arquiett of Winthrop; grandchildren, Elizabeth Jeffords and her companion, Tyler Backus, Erin (Jake) Flewelling, Laura Adams and her companion, Shawn Johnson, Thomas (Lynne) Mattison, Kacey Mattison and Jeffery Mattison; two stepgrandaughters, Sarah Lourie and Jessica (Matt) Casey; a stepgrandson, Michael McGuire; great-grandchildren, Carter and Rylan Jeffords, Jackson and James Backus, Parker, Aiden and Lucas Flewelling, Reagan Johnson, Isabella Mattison, Lydia and William Mattison; and several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
God called her home to join the other angels to watch over everyone. Her memory and love will guide us the rest of our days. Until we meet again — we love you and will miss you every day.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Fort Ann Fire House, 11289 State Route 149, Fort Ann. A service at the Fire House and a celebration of life will immediately follow.
The family has suggested memorials in Joyce’s name be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glens St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or to the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, State Route 149, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
Arrangements are under the care of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann.
