May 26, 1933 — July 23, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Joyce D. Kilmartin, 86, of Glens Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home, with her loving son at her side.
Born May 26, 1933 in Hadley, she was the daughter of the late John and Lena (Morris) Westcott Sr.
When Joyce was young and healthy, she was involved as a Den Mother for Boy Scouts, and with her daughters in Girl Scouts.
Joyce loved to help others and enjoyed making a good meal for the soup kitchen at least once a month. She also belonged to Christ Church United Methodist, where she was involved with the Church Banner Ministry. Later she became a member of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church as well.
Joyce retired in 1996 as a kitchen aide from Lake George High School.
She loved to collect anything that had to do with roosters and hens, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 45 years, Robert V. Kilmartin Sr.; her in-laws, Earl and Adahbelle Kilmartin Sr.; her sisters, Margaret Colson, Marjorie Farr and Thelma (Marion) Brosseau; her brothers, Howard Westcott and John Westcott, her son-in-law, Ron Rodgers; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law predeceased her.
Survivors include her sons, Robert (Bob) Kilmartin of Glens Falls and Michael Kilmartin and his life partner, Craig Hampl, of Poultney, Vermont; her daughter, Rebecca Rodgers of Medford, Oregon; and twin daughters, Carol (Henry) DeSourdy of Hudson Falls and Connie (Joe) DeSourdy, of Glens Falls; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Philip (Joyce) Kilmartin of Hudson Falls; sisters-in-law, Mary Kilmartin of Lake George and RoseAnn Kilmartin of New York; and her special niece, Beverly Potter of Stony Creek, also survive her.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the funeral home.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at both High Peaks Hospice and Warren County Public Health for all the care and compassion given to Joyce and her family at this difficult time.
“They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles. No one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something so there won’t be any doubt, you’re so wonderful to think of but it’s so hard to be without. Love you bunches, Mom – watch over us now and don’t ever forget how truly special you were to each and every one of us.”
