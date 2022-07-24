HUDSON FALLS — Joyce Constantineau, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Estella (Garrick) Wold. Joyce was born in Granville, where she lived, until moving to Hudson Falls at the age of 17.

She married Raymond “Pete” Constantineau on Nov. 21, 1948. They built their home in Hudson Falls and raised their five children. He passed July 7, 2003. They shared 55 wonderful years together before his passing.

Joyce was a homemaker and took pride in her home, inside and out, especially with her beautiful flower gardens. She loved oil painting, knitting, playing cards, watching birds at her feeders, shopping and baking.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her daughter-in-law, Deb Constantineau; and an infant brother, Frank, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children: Len (Carol) Constantineau, Larry Constantineau, Susan (Paul) Sullivan, Jeff (Doreen) Constantineau and Sherri Constantineau; her sister, Wilma Dowen; and her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Beane. Joyce loved her growing family that included her 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, with one more joining the family very soon.

At Joyce’s request, no wake or funeral will be held. A private celebration of our mom’s life will be held at a later date.

Her family sincerely thanks, Dr. Robert Love and Nichole Alden for their loving care and also High Peaks Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks donations to be sent to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

