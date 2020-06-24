Nov. 30, 1937 — June 17, 2020
HARTFORD — Joyce Ann (Morehouse) Day Brown, 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on November 30, 1937, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice (Obenauer) Morehouse. She graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1955 and received her associate’s degree from SUNY Cobleskill in 1957. Joyce worked for many years in the Hartford Central School cafeteria. She also dedicated time as a 4-H leader.
On June 16, 1956, she married Franklin Day. They had four children and spent 13 years together on the Day family farm in Belcher until his passing in 1969. Joyce took her role as a farm wife to heart and her daily duties ranged from raking the hay and milking the cows to churning butter and making pickles, yet she still found time to always read bedtime stories to her children.
On July 5, 1975, Joyce remarried Lester Brown and added eight children to her family. They spent 38 years together until his passing in 2013. Joyce was deeply religious and enjoyed attending church and bible studies. She was a member of the Hartford United Methodist Church and most recently attended the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed the outdoors and spent her retirement traveling, camping, canoeing, and hiking with Lester; she loved sharing pictures of their journeys. One of her favorite spots was the Cedar River Flow.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Joyce was predeceased by her grandchildren, Douglas, Corey and Geraldine Day; daughter, Christine Jones; daughter, Mary’s companion, Jack Bracken; grandson’s wife, Kimberly Brown and great-granddaughter, Maeve McCormick.
Left to cherish her memory include her brother, Donald (Beverly) Morehouse; her children: Jessica Day, Jane (Daniel) Dorrer, W. Marvin (Albert) Day, and Kristine (Leroy) Magee; her step-family: Brian Jones, Gregory (Suzanne) Brown, Russell Brown, Terry (Carol) Brown, John (Rubenia) Brown, Amy (Paul) Yole, Mary Brown, and Martha (Patrick) Smith; grandchildren: Alyssa (Jesse) Arlen, Ashley (Steven) Townsend-Burch, Marta (Patrick) Townsend, Megan (Cory) Bishop, Sarah (Cody) Dorrer, Marcus, Esau, Gariella and Matthew Day, Maurice, Janine, Chris and Leroy Magee, Matthew (Adriane) Jones, Steven (Amanda) Jones, Nathan (Paige) Jones, Scott Brown, Jacob Brown, Sarah (Patrick) McCormick, Joel (Danielle) Brown, Jared Brown, Alexander (Samantha) Brown, Andre and Dillon Brown, Nicholas and Justin Affinito, Benjamin and Andrea Smith, Brian (Rachel) O’Hara, Jessica (Daniel) Shiels, Michael (Allyssa) Yole, and Ashley Yole; 24 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations in Joyce’s memory can be made to the Hartford United Methodist Church, PO Box 116, Hartford, NY 12838 or the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
