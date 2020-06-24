× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nov. 30, 1937 — June 17, 2020

HARTFORD — Joyce Ann (Morehouse) Day Brown, 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on November 30, 1937, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice (Obenauer) Morehouse. She graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1955 and received her associate’s degree from SUNY Cobleskill in 1957. Joyce worked for many years in the Hartford Central School cafeteria. She also dedicated time as a 4-H leader.

On June 16, 1956, she married Franklin Day. They had four children and spent 13 years together on the Day family farm in Belcher until his passing in 1969. Joyce took her role as a farm wife to heart and her daily duties ranged from raking the hay and milking the cows to churning butter and making pickles, yet she still found time to always read bedtime stories to her children.