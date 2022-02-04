Oct. 30, 1950—Feb. 2, 2022

EAST GREENBUSH — Joyce Ann Havern, 71, a resident of the Best Road IRA in East Greenbush, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1950 in Glens Falls and the daughter of the late Marvin and Florence (Lemery) Havern.

Joyce loved spending time with family and friends at the home she lived in. She was an avid Elvis and Ronald McDonald fan.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by one brother, Dennis M. Havern.

Survivors include two brothers: Daniel Havern of Malta and Michael and his wife, Mary Ellen Havern of Queensbury; one sister, Mary Ellen Underwood of Hudson Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special caregiver, Irene O’Neil and friend, Rosie.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Memorial donations may be made to the CWI of Glens Falls, 37 Everts Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.