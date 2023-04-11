Aug. 25, 1931—April 7, 2023

MOREAU — Joyce A. Warrington, 91, of Paris Rd., passed away peacefully on April 7, 2023 at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek.

Born August 25, 1931 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mabel (Wright) Romp.

Joyce graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1950. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Maple St., Glens Falls, where she and her family were baptized by Rev. A. King Wise.

Joyce lost a cherished fiance, Charles D. Ross, in 1951 during the Korean War.

In May of 1953 she was married to Robert Warrington, until he passed in 2011.

Joyce was an employee of H&F Binch, Patrician and Crown Zellerbach, for over 34 years, receiving a reward for longevity of 30 years in the paper industry.

After she retired she joined the South Glens Falls School District serving as a bus monitor for over 15 years. Her final retirement in 2018 allowed her to enjoy her home and travel.

Joyce enjoyed traveling, often visiting family members in other cities, touring with friends to Europe, serving as a Tour Leader with her husband for Americade, riding motorcycles, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In her sons younger years she participated as a Boy Scout troop leader, enjoyed knitting character sweaters, hats and mittens. She took great pride in caring for her home and property which became her cherished possessions.

She is predeceased by her mother, Mary (Gallagher) Romp, her father, Kenneth Romp, her step-mother, Mabel (Wright) Romp, her husband, Robert Warrington, her son, Rodney L. Warrington; her brother, John Romp.

Survivors include her children: Bordy Ross Warrington Brilling (Michael,deceased) daughter to Charles Ross; Robert L. Warrington, of Queensbury; Alexander W. Warrington (Amanda) of Queensbury; also, Deborah (Evanuk) Warrington, daughter-in-law; along with several grandchildren; and great-granchildren.

Graveside services for family and friends will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Southside Cemetery, Route 32, Town of Moreau.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B.Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, So. Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.