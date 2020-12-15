June 3, 1932—Dec. 13, 2020

CORINTH – Joyce A. Day, 88, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at her home after an extended illness.

Born on June 3, 1932 in Corinth, she was the daughter of John and Alice (Ormsby) Washburn.

Joyce graduated from Corinth High School in 1949.

She married the love of her life, Walter C. Day on Sept. 21, 1952. Joyce was a lifelong resident of Corinth, residing for over 60 years in the house that she and her beloved husband built.

Joyce was employed as a secretary for many years at Eggleston Transportation and then Finch Pruyn, as well as an office manager at Sinclair International.

For many years she was active in the Rondac Campers, a charter member of the Adirondack Bluegrass League, Jessups Landing Red Hats, Moreau Community Center and as a secretary to the American Legion Post #533 Women’s Auxiliary.