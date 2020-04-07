Joyce A. Caldwell
Sept. 2, 1959 — April 3, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER — Joyce A. Caldwell, 60, of Locust Grove Road, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 2, 1959 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Vandenburg) Decker.

Joyce attended school in Saratoga Springs.

She married Frederick A. Caldwell Jr. on Nov. 29, 1975 in Corinth and the couple have resided in Greenfield for many years.

Joyce was employed as a housekeeper at several area hotels for many years.

She enjoyed bingo, casinos, traveling to Nashville, and many picnics and family gatherings at her home.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Robert Decker.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 44 years include her mother-in-law, Betty Caldwell Kruger of Hadley; three children, Kimberly Decker (James Dumoulin) of Corinth, Lisa Gordon (Josh) of Lake Desolation, and Frederick Caldwell III (Jennifer Dashnaw) of Greenfield Center; 11 grandchildren, Danial, Samantha, Jessica, Alyssa, Sahvanna, Zackary, Nikki, Joslyn, Dyllan, Damian, and Ciara; seven great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Janice Paul, Sandy Decker, Walter Decker Jr., Edna Wilming, William Decker Sr., Dawn Luce, Sharon Pratt and Charles Decker; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, Dr. Mongon and Jean VanAuken from Saratoga Oncology, and the nurses and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

