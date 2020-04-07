× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 2, 1959 — April 3, 2020

GREENFIELD CENTER — Joyce A. Caldwell, 60, of Locust Grove Road, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Sept. 2, 1959 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Vandenburg) Decker.

Joyce attended school in Saratoga Springs.

She married Frederick A. Caldwell Jr. on Nov. 29, 1975 in Corinth and the couple have resided in Greenfield for many years.

Joyce was employed as a housekeeper at several area hotels for many years.

She enjoyed bingo, casinos, traveling to Nashville, and many picnics and family gatherings at her home.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Robert Decker.