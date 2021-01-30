May 8, 1946—Jan. 28, 2021
HEBRON—Joyce A. Beebe, 74, of Hebron, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville.
Born May 8, 1946 in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Truman and Anna (Battease) Ballard.
Joyce graduated from Granville High School and worked at Orvis in Rutland many years ago. She then became homemaker. Joyce was a member of the Modern Woodmen of America and the Hebron Vol. Fire Department Auxiliary. She loved playing bingo and caring for her grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Victor E. Beebe, Sr. who passed away May 14, 2009; her siblings, Truman Ballard, Ernestine Ballard, Joan Rockwell, Judy Panoushek and James Ballard, Sr.
Joyce is survived by her children: Vicky (Dennis) Campbell and Victor Beebe, Jr., of Hebron; her grandson, Kyle Campbell of Hebron; siblings: John Ballard of FL, Edwin (Joan) Ballard of Middle Granville and Frances Felkl of Rutland; a sister-in-law, Sandy Hammond of Comstock; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem is assisting the family.
