June 27, 1950—Feb. 13, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Joy Morrison, 72, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving husband.

Born on June 27, 1950, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Glenn Walter and Olive Maria (Normandin) Wood.

Joy graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1970. She was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls.

In 1974, Joy married Harold Morrison at the St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

For 19 years, Joy worked for Stewart’s in Glens Falls as a cashier.

Joy enjoyed being outside gardening, working on her yard and going for walks with her friends. During the winter months she enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

In addition to her parents, Joy was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Morrison.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband 48 years, Harold; her son, Krisopher Morrison and his significant other, Kim McKinney; her grandchildren: Hazelle, Maebyllene, Odin and Mason.

At Joy’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Joy’s memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.