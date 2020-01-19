Joy Dorothy Lamos

Feb. 11, 1938 — Jan. 14, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Joy Lamos, 81, went to be with her Lord on Jan. 14, 2020 at the Wesley Healthcare Center.

Joy was born in her family’s home on Evert’s Avenue in Glens Falls, on Feb. 11th, 1938 to Dorothy Barrows Smith and Ralph Smith. She graduated from Glens Falls High School and Albany Medical Nursing School and worked as a nurse at Albany Medical Hospital where her favorite role was caring for the babies in the nursery. She was a member of the Wesleyan Church from her youth. It was at the Ridge Road Wesleyan Church, where she met a widower with six children, Leon Lamos, who she later married and with whom she had two children of her own.