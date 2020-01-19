Joy Dorothy Lamos
Joy Dorothy Lamos

Joy Dorothy Lamos

Feb. 11, 1938 — Jan. 14, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Joy Lamos, 81, went to be with her Lord on Jan. 14, 2020 at the Wesley Healthcare Center.

Joy was born in her family’s home on Evert’s Avenue in Glens Falls, on Feb. 11th, 1938 to Dorothy Barrows Smith and Ralph Smith. She graduated from Glens Falls High School and Albany Medical Nursing School and worked as a nurse at Albany Medical Hospital where her favorite role was caring for the babies in the nursery. She was a member of the Wesleyan Church from her youth. It was at the Ridge Road Wesleyan Church, where she met a widower with six children, Leon Lamos, who she later married and with whom she had two children of her own.

She worked as a nurse at the former Glens Falls Home on Warren Street and then, after Leon’s passing, was a nurse at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, Maryland. Later in life, she again married a widower, Douglas Lamos and loved to recount all the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren combined from each of their previous marriages. In spite of the size of her blended family with her own children, 10 stepchildren she always treated as her own, and countless grandchildren, she never forgot a birthday, which frequently meant receiving a couple dozen of your favorite home-made cookies, and never failed to pray for them all each day.

She continued to be active in the Brooksville Wesleyan Church in Brooksville, Florida when she and Doug became snowbirds, Durkeetown Baptist Church in Fort Edward, and the Women’s Auxiliary of the Gideon’s. She would always have a New Testament handy to give out to anyone who would accept one.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husbands, and her brother, Paul Smith. She is survived by sisters Marjorie Ladd of Granville, and Jewel (Rob Roy) MacGregor of Ailey, Georgia, daughter Linda (Kevin) Flanagan of Albany, and their daughters Emily, Cassandra and Hannah Flanagan, son Brian (Michele) Lamos of Queensbury, and his stepson Richard Wilkins, and loving stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a brief memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

A spring interment in Long Lake, will be scheduled for a future time.

Memorial donations can be made to the Gideon’s International.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Joy Lamos, please visit Tribute Store.

