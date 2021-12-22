Joshua Yeats London

Nov. 22, 1966 - Dec. 17, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Joshua Yeats London of Sherman Avenue in Glens Falls, New York, passed away unexpectedly this past week. He was a wonderful father to his son, Oscar, and never tired of telling everyone how proud he was to have raised a son who knows right from wrong, a young man who is both wise and compassionate.

Josh began his career baking bread and pastries with his family at the original Mrs. London's Bakeshop in Saratoga Springs. After college, he partnered with his brother, Matt Funiciello, and their childhood friend, Adam Witt, to expand Rock Hill Bakehouse in 1989. Mid-90s, he left to start his own bakery outside of Seattle called London's Bakehouse. From there, he went on to serve as the Production Manager of Uptown Bakers in Washington, DC. Most recently, Josh worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Monsieur Touton, a highly-respected global wine distributor headquartered in Manhattan.

He was a true culinarian and thoroughly enjoyed cooking for friends and family. A visit almost always entailed amazing food and wine and a fire especially when he was helped by his partner, Sirikit and her son, Jaad. Everyone who knew Josh was his friend. He was truly easy to love. His large loyal presence was a constant in so many people's lives.

He leaves behind his son, Oscar London; his mother, Stephanie Funiciello (John Funiciello); his father, Michael London (Wendy London); his siblings: Max London, Sophie London, Matt Funiciello, Gabriel Funiciello, Noah Funiciello, Luc Pierremont, Mona Funiciello and their families (including all his wonderful nieces and nephews).

At some point in the near future, there will be a celebration of his life in Saratoga Springs which will be open to all who wish to attend. Inquiries may be emailed to his brother Matt at mjfrhb@gmail.com.