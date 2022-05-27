Joshua W. Cummins

Jan. 22, 1984 - May 24, 2022

CORINTH — Joshua W. Cummins, 38, formerly of Corinth, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home in Warrensburg.

Born on Jan. 22, 1984 in Lowville, he was the son of Warren D. Cummins of Long Lake and the late Valerie (King) Cummins.

Josh attended Corinth High School.

He then worked several winters as a snowmaker at Gore Mountain.

Josh enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, hanging out with his friends and family, and he loved his cat.

Besides his mother, he was also predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Bennie F. Cummins.

Survivors besides his loving father, Warren Cummins of Long Lake; include one sister, Amanda Hoover (Thomas) of Corinth; two nephews: William and Thomas Hoover; his grandmother, Irene Bourdeau (Buster) of Stony Creek; and his grandmother, Judith Cummins of Blue Mountain Lake; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Graveside Service for Josh will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Blue Mountain Lake Cemetery, Durant Road, Blue Mountain Lake.

The family wishes to thank Onna Brownell, his rep payee, for all her kindness and care given to Josh over the years. Your kindness will always be remembered.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Josh's memory to the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Dept., NY-28, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812 or the Blue Mountain Lake UMC, PO Box 252, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.