Joshua Ryan Grant was born on a brisk fall morning in Glens Falls, NY in 1989 to Michael Grant and Lisa (Lanfear) Grant of Diamond Point, NY. From the moment he was born Joshua oozed charisma, joy, and a fiery passion for life and especially music, practically from his first breath.

Having been born with epilepsy, Joshua’s early years were filled with an inordinate number of tests and doctor’s appointments. The severity of his seizures caused a speech delay that lasted into his early school years. The family rallied around Joshua, and before long, he not only caught up with his peers developmentally, but surpassed them in character, compassion, humor, and his love of all things music.

At the age of seven, he was selected as the Epilepsy Foundation’s “Winning Kid,” representing children with seizure disorders from Glens Falls to Albany.

The only thing that surpassed Joshua’s deep and diverse love of music and cooking, was his love for his family — first and foremost his son, Leo.

From his youngest years and throughout his adulthood, Joshua looked up to his surviving older brothers: Paul Springer and his wife Roseanne of Hadley, NY, and Douglas Lanfear and his companion Juliet of Kingsbury, NY, with the greatest respect and admiration.

Joshua maneuvered the peaks and valleys of life for the past 13 years with his best friend and the mother of his only son, Kate Hearn of Glens Falls. The birth of his son, Leo, brought out the nurturer in him and it was love at first sight. Joshua’s spare time was spent doting after Leo, from diaper changes to appointments to fun parks; Leo is Joshua’s world and legacy.

As a grandson, Joshua always stood out in the crowd of grandchildren. Not only because of his six foot + stature, but in his unique ways of showing his love to those who loved him so dearly.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandmother and grandfather, Bill and Anna Grant of Lake Luzerne, and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that he was truly the apple of Anna’s eye. Joshua is survived by his maternal grandparents, Doug and Nancy Lanfear of Lake Luzerne, who embraced his uniqueness with endless understanding and love.

Joshua also leaves behind his aunts and uncles: Bernie Snell, WV, David Grant, Stony Creek, Carl Lanfear, Lake Luzerne, Linda Whitney and Art, Lake Luzerne; nieces: Freya and Faeryn; as well as his cousins: Rachel Young, Jeffrey Snell, Violet Grant, Chanel Grant, Jr. Grant, Patrick Lanfear, Kara Lanfear, Kayla Book, and Jesse Whitney.

Most importantly, Joshua made the world and the people around him, both friends and family, feel loved and important. His cooking made our taste buds sing, his passion for listening, writing, and performing music made our hearts soar, his compassion and understanding made everyone he met feel like they mattered in the world.

Joshua’s smile lit up a room, his voice soothed angels and demons, his heart was as big as they come, and the ripples of his life will echo in the hearts and minds of every single person who dared to love his rawness.

As we contend with the hole in our family that will never be whole again, I can feel Joshua’s presence whispering, “It can’t rain all the time.”

Friends and family are invited to share in a celebration of Joshua’s life at his parent’s home: 3943 Lake Shore Drive, Diamond Point from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, Joshua’s family suggests memorial donations be made to a trust fund that will be established for his son, Leo. Those interested should contact Mike and Lisa Grant.

