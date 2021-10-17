Dec. 29, 1986—Oct. 10, 2021

WAMEGO, KS — Joshua L. Higdon, 34, passed away suddenly, Sunday morning, October 10, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident.

Josh was born on December 29, 1986 in Landstuhl, Germany. In March of 2007 he enlisted in the United States Army and served a tour in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan. He retired from the Army in September 2021 as a Master Sergeant. He was most proud of his service with the 10th Mountain Division and 2nd Cavalry Regiment.

Josh was passionate about the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting (especially whitetail deer), fishing, and ranching.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert Hastings.

Survivors include his parents: Larry and Tammy Bruns of Stony Creek; his daughter, Zalynn Higdon of Colonie, NY and her mother, Amy Higdon; his girlfriend, Alex Slagle; his brother, Robert (Sydney) Higdon of Stony Creek; maternal grandmother, Lucille Hastings of Stony Creek; paternal grandparents; Truett and Jerry Bruns and Andy and Carol Higdon; one niece, Chelsea Higdon; two nephews: Brett Higdon and Kolt Higdon; his best friend, Cam Nunley and his faithful retrievers, Patton and Ike.

Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Warrensburg Cemetery, Warrensburg.

Friends and family are invited to the Stony Creek Town Hall following the service for refreshments.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hunters Helping Heroes, P.O. Box 187, Jobstown, NJ 08041, an organization that Josh believed in and has been involved with.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

