Oct. 12, 1980—Aug. 8, 2021
GANESVOORT/GREENFIELD CENTER — Joshua J. Urbonowicz, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at his home in Greenfield Center.
Born October 12, 1980 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Michael and Jackie (Black) Urbonowicz.
Joshua graduated from South Glens Falls High School, and was employed as an auto body technician. He loved working on cars and restoring older automobiles. He enjoyed drag racing and building a gasser drag car with his dad. Most of all, he loved his children and his family.
Joshua was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Donald Black and Patricia Black, and his paternal grandfather, James Urbonowicz.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Michael and Jackie Urbonowicz; his children: Alexis Urbonowicz, Joshua Urbonowicz, Jr., and Dante Messore; as well as Dante’s mother, Kailee Messore; his grandmother Helen Stanton-Urbonowicz; his brother Jason Urbonowicz and his wife Brittany; his beloved nephews: Jaxin, Eastin, and Zaydin; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At Joshua’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
