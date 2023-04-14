April 8, 1982—March 25, 2023

HAMPTON – Joshua Edward Wood passed away on March 25, 2023, in a tragic car accident.

Josh was born on April 8, 1982 in Glens Falls, NY the son of the late Francis and Dawn (Giroux) Wood, Jr.

Josh was one of thirteen children. He grew up in West Pawlet, VT. He enjoyed riding bikes, playing games, swimming, camping, attending the ball games of his nieces and nephews, riding snowmobiles and four-wheelers and most of all music. He loved riding with his buddy, John in the truck to go camping. Josh loved all animals, but especially dogs.

He loved to sing at the top of his lungs while his dad played guitar. He listened to music and sang all the time, his favorite songs were those of Johnny Cash.

Josh graduated from Poultney High School. He was his dad’s right hand man helping with anything needed in the last few years before his parents passed away. He then went to live with his sister, Melissa, her husband John and their family in Hampton. He quickly became a wonderful addition to their family and daily lives.

Josh had worked for Shaw’s Market in Poultney, VT and Price Chopper in Granville. He could often be heard singing in the aisles while watching to catch a customer off guard with one of his pranks. His most famous one being, “your shoe’s untied”. He would giggle when they looked down knowing it wasn’t.

He enjoyed the CWI Program in Queensbury where he made many friends over the years and continued his education. At CWI, he enjoyed the many enrichment sites while learning something new and helping other people.

Josh loved everyone and everyone loved him. He treated all with respect and kindness. He always had a smile on his face and love in his heart. Josh loved his family beyond words and they loved him just as much! He looked forward to family birthday parties and holiday gatherings.

Josh was a bright light for all. Boy . . . did he know a lot of people!! All who knew Josh were blessed and he will never be forgotten. Though his life was short his immense impact on the hearts of those who loved him is great.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Dawn. He is survived by 12 siblings: Melissa Pratt (John) of Hampton, Francis Wood III of Ocala, FL, Kelly Jones (Judy Zumbaugh) of Lakeland, FL, Nathaniel Wood (April) of Ocala, FL, Kimberly Tobin (Tim) of Daytona Beach, FL, Kevin Wood (Jessica Baird) of Clifton Park, NY, Michelle Buxton (Bob) of Granville, NY, Danielle Elwell (Michael) of Hoosick Falls, NY, Rachael Beavin (Joe) of Monroeville, PA, James Wood (Savannah) of Clifton Park, NY Samantha Greene (Jason) of Granville, NY and Amanda Hall (Jennifer) of Granville, NY. His large family included many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.

To honor Josh and his love of music, in lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in his name to go to the music programs at either the Granville Central School or the Poultney High School so the music can live on.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY with the Rev. Robert Powhida presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY. The family invites friends to join them in a continued celebration of his life at the showroom at Telescope Casual Furniture, 82 Church St.,Granville. NY.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 PM and 5:00-8:00 PM at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.