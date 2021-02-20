Joshua Chambers

Times Union Critic Michael Eck reviewed a play that Josh wrote and directed called “Paul Pry” and said it was “The most fun, most challenging piece of theater you will see in the Capital District” adding that it is a madhouse of masks, music, blood, sex, terror, and hilarity.

Josh always saw and focused on the good in people and their talent. He had a way of enhancing the good and instilling confidence to expand their talent.

Josh is survived by his devoted and loving mother, Betty Hamilton Chambers who was at his side in the hospital as he passed; his father, Joseph Chambers and his brother and best friend, Michael (Alexa) Chambers.

There are too many people to thank for the outpouring of love and support the family has received.

Donation’s in his memory may be made to Cafe Lena, 47 Phila St., P.O. Box 245, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or at www.caffelena.org

“To my comrade, friend, son, and brother, you are the music in its infinite forms. Simplicity waltzing with complexity. Emotion battling the intellect, truth making love to reality.”

A celebration of his life for family and friends will be announced at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

