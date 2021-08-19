Joshua A. Devino
May 28, 1988—Aug. 18,2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joshua A. Devino, 33, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home.
Born May 28, 1988, in Glens Falls he is the son of James A. Devino and Colleen F. Holcomb.
Josh attended Salem Washington Academy.
He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, football, and spending time with his kids.
Josh was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Julius Brown and paternal grandmother, Gail Dutcher.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Careen Devino; girlfriend, Hanna Ferguson; father, James Devino and his significant other Nancy Mashak; mother, Colleen Kamburelis; children: Hailey Devino, Alexis Devino, and Paige Devino; maternal grandmother, Rose Brown; paternal grandfather, Marvin Devino; siblings: Michael Devino, Nikisha Kamburelis, Kimberly Kamburelis, Tyler Kamburelis, Nathaniel Genier, Charity LaRock, and Jeff Wendell; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be held following the calling hour at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
To view Josh’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
