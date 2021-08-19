Joshua A. Devino

May 28, 1988—Aug. 18,2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Joshua A. Devino, 33, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his home.

Born May 28, 1988, in Glens Falls he is the son of James A. Devino and Colleen F. Holcomb.

Josh attended Salem Washington Academy.

He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, kayaking, football, and spending time with his kids.

Josh was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Julius Brown and paternal grandmother, Gail Dutcher.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Careen Devino; girlfriend, Hanna Ferguson; father, James Devino and his significant other Nancy Mashak; mother, Colleen Kamburelis; children: Hailey Devino, Alexis Devino, and Paige Devino; maternal grandmother, Rose Brown; paternal grandfather, Marvin Devino; siblings: Michael Devino, Nikisha Kamburelis, Kimberly Kamburelis, Tyler Kamburelis, Nathaniel Genier, Charity LaRock, and Jeff Wendell; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.