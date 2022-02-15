Aug. 20, 1946—Feb. 12, 2022

MALTA — It is with great sadness to announce that Josh Ian Schenkman, 75, of Malta, NY, passed away on February 12, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving wife and a dear friend.

Josh was born August 20, 1946, in Manhattan. He grew up in Plainview, Long Island, received his bachelor’s degree from Adelphi University and a master’s degree in psychology from Long Island University.

Josh was predeceased by his parents, Cecil (Stein) and Benjamin Schenkman. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 29 years, Darlene Van Sickle; sons: Benjamin and Daniel Schenkman; grandsons: Thomas and Joshua; several cousins; and his female German shepherd, Ziva.

Josh worked for NYS government where, for the majority of his career, he was a psychologist. Josh planned programs for and worked with autistic and developmentally challenged young adults, many with severe behavioral issues. The parents of these young adults adored and respected Josh and would often call him at home to discuss their child with him. Josh developed lifelong friendships with these parents.

Josh met the love of his life, Darlene Van Sickle, in 1988 at a Christmas party and they quickly fell in love. During their romance, Josh and Darlene were boating on Lake Champlain when a severe, unexpected storm came up and huge waves almost capsized Josh’s boat, heaving it vertically from one end to the other. After white-knuckle maneuvering at the wheel by Josh, and with Darlene strapping every life preserver in the boat onto each of them, Josh managed to get the boat safely to shore. Josh later said to Darlene, “if we survived this storm together, we can survive anything. Let’s get married.” So they did and were forever soulmates.

Josh was a hard worker who loved working on their Malta property, planting trees, splitting and stacking firewood, and maintaining the trails he and Darlene created on their property with the tractor and bush-hog. He especially loved observing the wildlife that came by, including turkeys, fox, coyotes, rabbits and deer. Josh enjoyed watching the deer under the apple trees and trudged through the snow to feed them cracked corn in the winter. Josh always made sure the bird feeders were full. He loved seeing the return of ducks and blue herons to their pond to raise their young. He loved watching the ducklings being taught to fly and was fascinated watching a turtle lay her eggs next to the pond.

Josh loved to be physically active and enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Always accompanied by Darlene and their German shepherds, Josh hiked Moreau State Park, Saratoga State Park, Grafton State Park, the Adirondacks, the Saratoga Battlefield, Acadia National Park, Shenandoah National Park, and all the local parks and preserves. He delighted in discovering each new place. On his hikes, Josh would take sheer joy at coming across and exploring an old foundation, a relic, or piece of an agricultural tool from the past. Josh was also an avid runner and bicyclist. On good-weather weekends, Josh would bicycle two loops around the Saratoga Battlefield, approximately 11 miles each loop. And, when he lived in Latham, Josh often commuted to work in Schenectady by bicycle. Josh was especially happy that he had participated in triathlons in the past involving a combination of long-distance running, canoeing, swimming, and/or bicycling.

Josh had a genuine love for animals. Upon his retirement from state government in 2003, Josh wanted to work with animals. He chose to volunteer at the Saratoga Therapeutic Equestrian Program (STEP), a hippo-therapy program designed to help children develop their support muscles through exercise on the horses. He volunteered at STEP for several years, feeding and caring for the horses and cleaning their stalls. Josh said he chose working with horses instead of volunteering at an animal shelter because he knew he would end up bringing shelter dogs and cats home with him but he would not be able to bring the horses home!

Josh was very intelligent and an avid reader. He was reading history books. He knew all the battles of the Civil War and the Revolutionary War and was knowledgeable about all their generals. Other interests in Josh’s life include listening and singing along to country western music, eating at home, Darlene’s carrot cake, having friends over, and spending time relaxing with their German shepherds. Josh was also a content traveler as long as he and Darlene could drive to their destination, but the deal was he would not get on a plane, train, or cruise ship!

Josh had so many admirable strengths and qualities that defined him. He was a loving and supportive father, a wonderful and loyal husband, and a trusting friend and confidant. Josh was kind, considerate, and accepting of others. He was thoughtful, selfless, caring and humble, a hero of a man. He had a very quick wit, a great sense of humor and the most wonderful laugh that could get everyone else laughing just hearing him laugh. Josh was modest and intensely private. He loved and knew he was loved. He was serene and content, and at peace with himself. He was appreciative. Josh loved life and living.

Josh will be greatly missed.

In memory of Josh, will you please consider a contribution to the Mohawk-Hudson Animal Shelter or your local animal shelter.

Calling hours for Josh will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518-584-5373), followed by a funeral home service at noon. Burial will follow at Greenridge Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.