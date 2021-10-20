Actor and friend Jon Bernthal honors Greenwich native Josh Chambers.

Hollywood actor Jon Bernthal recently revealed that the most talented person he ever knew has passed away. Bernthal paid tribute to his great friend, Josh Chambers a Greenwich native, who passed away in February. Beginning the tribute, the “Walking Dead,” “Punisher,” “Many Saints of Newark” actor released a photo of his friend and added a lengthy message. He expressed disbelief in the death of his friend Chambers, with the following words.

“Y’all don’t know, but he was the most talented person I ever knew. A true genius. I wouldn’t be here without him; I mean that in every way. Rest east my friend, what’s mine is yours.”

Bernthal stated that he would carry Chambers with him everywhere he went, and in every bit of art he makes. He continued his tribute by praising the artistry of his late friend.

“I can’t believe you are gone. I will miss you, Josh Chambers. If you can hear his music, read his plays, see his art, do it. He will change your life. He certainly changed mine.”

Bernthal, recently on a Sean Evans Spicy Wings/Hot Ones interview show, talked about Josh and about the historic venue, Cafe Lena. He called the Cafe “a sacred, special spot.” The black box theater at Lena’s was reborn by Chambers and the theatre company Fovea Floods.

Jon acted in many plays while at Lena’s directed by Josh. Bernthal further stated that Chambers, who both played music and directed plays at Lena’s, “Burned too bright for this world, a true genius.”

Jon came to Skidmore to be the catcher on the baseball team. Josh came to Skidmore as a recipient of the Filene music scholarship for classical guitar.

While they both continued to pursue their passions, they gravitated to the theater department, where they worked together on many plays both at Skidmore and later with the Avant Garde Theatre Company Fovea Floods.