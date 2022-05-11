Feb. 1, 1937 – May 6, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Josephine “Josie” Tranowicz, 85, daughter of the late Jeannette and Robert Lynch, went dancing into heaven on May 6, 2022.

Josie was born on February 1, 1937 in Glens Falls, NY. In 1968 she married Frank Tranowicz and shared many wonderful years together in Gansevoort, NY until his sudden passing in 1995. Later Josie moved to Lake George with her companion Ronald Lozo.

Josie was loved by all that knew her and she will be greatly missed. She loved to dance, in fact she could dance to anything. She enjoyed listening to music, crossword puzzles and the company of anyone she came across. Josie loved helping others, if she had it and you needed it, she’d make it happen.

Besides her parents, Josie is predeceased by her son Billy Jay Harrington.

Survivors include her son, whom she adored, Frank (Jamie) Tranowicz III of Bolton Landing; brothers: William (Roulyn) Lynch of Albany, NY and Robert Lynch of Glens Falls, NY; sister Celina (Ronald) Butler of Queensbury, NY; grandsons: Jason and Brandon; granddaughters: Alicia and Elizabeth; great-granddaughter Alannah Lewis; niece Debbie (James) Beaudette of Queensbury, NY; and a very special niece Dianne Beaudette (Jamie Flasburg) of Queensbury, NY.

Friends may call on Josie’s family from 12:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Burial will follow at Bay Street Cemetery, Glens Falls.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.