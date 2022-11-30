July 2, 1933—Nov. 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Joseph Williams, 89, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on July 2, 1933 in Schenectady he was the son of John Wesley and Mary Thomas (Denton) Williams of Glens Falls.

Joseph served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force gaining rank of Master Sergeant. He served in various military theaters throughout the world and was awarded multiple commendations.

Joe retired from the USAF and returned to school for his fine arts degree. He started Williams Graphic Arts and continued operating his company when he relocated to Queensbury in 1976.

He is predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Williams, his siblings: John Wesley William, Jr., Dolores Williams, Bertha H. Stephens, Nathaniel T. Williams, Jeanette Williams-Ford; his son, Brian C. Williams; his stepson, John Woods; his grandson, Michael A. Williams; and nephew, Allen Stephens.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Altheia Williams of Queensbury; his children: Bruce E. Williams and Michelle Denig of HI, Terry Van and Betty Jo (Dunn) Williams of Haymarket, VA, Yvan and Dalia C. (Aguilar) Williams of San Antonio, TX, Wendi Williams and Eric Stern of Los Angeles, CA, Traci Williams of Santa Monica, CA; his stepsons: Andre Woods of Queensbury and David and Charlene Woods of Glens Falls; his sister-in-law, Kathilyn Williams of Queensbury; his nephews: John W. William, III of Colorado Springs, CO, Scott Singletary or Glens Falls, Howard Stephens of Clearwater, FL, Thomas M. Williams of Troy and Trevor and Julie (Wahl) Williams of Radnor, PA; his nieces: Mary Stephens of Las Vegas, NV, Malika J. William of Schenectady and Nicole T. Williams of Springfield, PA, grandchildren/nieces/nephews also include: Jessica R.M. Williams, Tori Williams, Tiana Williams, Taylor Williams, Ivy Stern, Christian V. and Michael S. Williams, Cheryse N. and Rayven M. Williams, Spencer and Schuyler Woods, Alexander Ingram, Skylar Ingram, Jayden Ingram, Ayanna Brown, Naylah R. Williams, Hannah Williams, Alexa (Singletary) Branch, Corina and Carson Singletary, Khario D. Moore, Kyle Woods and more great-grands.

Funeral services will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 15 Nelson Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls.

Family and friends are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the church.

Those who wish to send a donation in his name may do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.